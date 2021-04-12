“Zurdo” Ramírez already has a new rival and date to get into the ring

Everything seems to be ready for the Mexican, Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramírez, get into the ring this year, if things go well as a boxer he would be confirming his rival which pI hate to complicate things for him and spoil his plans.

“Left-handed” Ramírez is already preparing the return to the ring, in the next few days he will be confirming his rival which could give the Mexican a serious headache.

It’s about the Cuban, Sullivan Barrera, who little by little has taken strong steps within the light heavyweight division, the contest before “Zurdo” Ramírez, could define the order of the next challenger to the scepter.

Rumors have pointed out that Ramirez could face Sullivan for the month of June in Miami, For now, the Mexican team has not released something about it.

Show Player