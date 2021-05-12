Zumwalt destroyers first to launch Mach 17 missiles

05/12/2021 at 9:08 AM CEST

SPORT.es

The United States Navy has stated that it will add hypersonic weapons to its last class of destroyers by 2025. The Zumwalt-class stealth destroyers, characterized by their knife-shaped bows and angular shape, will add the Common Hypersonic Glide Body (C-HGB) missile system while eliminating their controversial long-range guns. The result will be a unique trio of warships capable of striking targets thousands of miles away within minutes of launch.

The Zumwalt, which the Pentagon first proposed in the early 2000s, they were supposed to be among the most capable warships ever built. As the first American-made warships armed with two advanced 155-millimeter guns and designed from the ground up to minimize their radar signature, the 32 destroyers of the Zumwalt-class could sneak up to shore and unleash a barrage of guided projectiles with long-range precision.