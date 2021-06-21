Zuleyka Rivera boasts a great body in a bikini and raises the temperature of her fans



Zuleyka Rivera.

Photo: Isaac Brekken. / ..

Zuleyka rivera He celebrated the arrival of summer and took the opportunity to raise the temperature of his more than 2.2 million Instagram fans with some heart-stopping photos from the beach.

Through the famous social network, the actress and host was admired on several postcards, Clad in a blue bikini with rhinestone applications to show off that tempting body that she has at 33 years of age.

“Summer has arrived and my heart invites !!!”, he wrote at the bottom of the publication that immediately began to reap thousands of likes and compliments.

“Mamacita 🔥🔥”, “How pretty! 😍 ”, and“ Woman beauty ❤️ ”, are some of the messages that have been sent to the also model.

(Swipe to see the photos)

A few weeks ago, the one who was the fifth Puerto Rican to hold the title of Miss Universe, published a video that was highly praised by her followers, in which she showed the sensual dress that she used in the past contest where the most beautiful woman was chosen of the planet, where the Mexican Andrea Meza It turned out to be the undisputed winner of the contest.

