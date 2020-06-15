The ex-president Carlos Menem He continues hospitalized in the therapy of the Institute of the Diagnosis with a severe picture of pneumonia and after presenting last Friday symptoms of muscle weakness and low blood oxygen saturation.

« I know that prayer comes, I ask everyone to please pray for my dad, » said Zulema Menem, the daughter of the former president, who used social media to post a new photo.

Menem underwent two swabs to determine if he had contracted coronavirus, both with negative results. The head of Cardiology of the Argentine Institute of Diagnosis and Treatment (IADT), Luis de la Fuente, confirmed in the last hours that the former Head of State « is well » in health and added that he was admitted when pneumonia was detected.

In declarations to TN, he clarified that « at no time was he cased, » he assured that « they are giving him antibiotics and he remained in therapy for his best care » and revealed that President Alberto Fernandez « sent a personal doctor » to the Diagnostic Institute to internalize the health of the former president.

According to those close to him, Menem, who will turn 90 on July 2, respected the requirements of social isolation, preventive and compulsory due to the coronavirus, since he belongs to the population at risk due to his age.