Zuckerberg’s security costs Facebook $ 23 million a year

How much does it cost to protect a VIP? We see them in movies with their cohort of escorts and their flashy vehicles, but we had never really made an estimate of the economic cost of their protection. Now we have it, although it is possibly not a very conventional one: Mark Zuckerberg’s security costs Facebook a whopping $ 23 million a year.

The shocking data has been known thanks to a report presented by the US Securities Commission, SEC (Security Exchange Commission, for its acronym in English). The document does not go into the details of the concepts, but it does refer openly to “specific threats” made against the well-known founder of Facebook.

Zuck is “equivalent” to Facebook

Why does Mark Zuckerberg receive such specific threats that require such a large outlay every year? The report itself reveals the motivations: Zuck “is the equivalent of Facebook and, consequently, negative feelings towards the company are directed at him.” That is, when the popular social network is in the eye of the hurricane due to a massive transfer of data – such as the one that occurred with the Cambridge Analytics affair – one does not get kicked around with the computer: he gives off his anger against Mark Zuckerberg.

Fortunately, most of these annoyances remain, and they should be, in a tantrum, but it is seen that among so many millions of users there are those who want to go further. However, it should be noted that the amount includes the safety of his entire family, and this year it has increased due to the displacement restrictions imposed by the coronavirus crisis. The CEO of Facebook has several residences located in different locations, so these trips must be covered in terms of security.

The company justifies the expense: Zuck charges only 1 dollar a year

Placing the bandage before the wound, Facebook justifies this large security expense, remembering that Zuckerberg hardly receives any remuneration for his role in the company. It is well known that the founder of the firm testimonially receives only 1 dollar a year in salary and that he has waived all kinds of incentives and bonuses that the rest of the executives charge at the end of the financial years.

In any case, the company has announced that it will announce at the next meeting with its shareholders that it will be able to extend security to those management positions that are not employees of the same. This measure would have been proposed “in view of the rarefied atmosphere after the 2020 elections and the subsequent assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.”

In this sense, a report by the Tech Transparency Project revealed that the aforementioned assault was coordinated for months through private groups on Facebook. This data fell like a jug of cold water on the Californian firm, since Sheryl Sandberg, Zuck’s right-hand man at the firm, accused other networks of not having measures to prevent hate messages prior to the assault.

Is it fair for Facebook to bear such high security expenses to protect its CEO and his family? We assume that among the shareholders the data will not have been liked at all, despite the fact that Mark Zuckerberg does not receive any remuneration for his position.

