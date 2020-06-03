On Tuesday, he defended the decision not to take any action regarding a controversial message from US President Donald Trump.

The co-founder and CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg defended on Tuesday the decision not to take any action regarding a controversial message from US President Donald Trump, shared on the social network, despite protests from its employees.

According to the company itself, in a virtual chat with company workers, Zuckerberg again resorted to freedom of expression and his position of that Facebook should not become an “arbitrator” of the Internet to justify inaction in the face of Trump’s comments.

Zuckerberg’s statements prompted two Facebook engineers to publicly announce the resignation of their jobs as they disagreed with the position of the company president.

The protest measure was an attempt to reproduce the activity stoppages that are occasionally held in companies from Silicon Valley such as Google, Apple or Facebook itself when employees disagree with a decision or management policy, and in which these leave their job for a few hours and concentrate abroad.

These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I will not let this happen. I just spoke to Governor (of Minnesota) Tim Walz and I told him that the Army is with him. Any difficulty and we’ll take over but when the looting starts, the shooting starts“Wrote the president.

Twitter determined that the message violated its community regulations against content that glorifies violence, and partially censored it, making it difficult and in some cases preventing users from reading and interacting with the tweet (for example, by ‘liking’ or writing an answer).

On Facebook, however, the message was not censored or limited in its exposure, and Zuckerberg himself said that, although he personally rejects the content of the president’s message, it is protected by freedom of expression on the platform.

“Mark (Zuckerberg) is wrong, and I will do my best to change his mind,” Ryan Freitas, product design director for the Facebook news section, wrote on his Twitter account.

Mark is wrong, and I will endeavor in the loudest possible way to change his mind. – Ryan Freitas (@ryanchris) June 1, 2020

Like Freitas, other workers at the Menlo Park, California, made their disagreement public with his boss throughout the weekend.

It may interest you:

Trump threatens Twitter after social network decision to verify information published by the president

Why Facebook keeps the message from Donald Trump that Twitter had hidden for “glorifying violence”

Trump’s Facebook message that annoyed Mark Zuckerberg amid protests by Floyd

.