“It’s a sad day for Brazil,” said Mark Zuckerberg on his Facebook account. An accident? A natural disaster? Nothing of that. A Brazilian judge has just ordered the blocking of Facebook’s WhatsApp instant messaging service for two days. A news reported by the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo and the agency ..

WhatsApp offers the possibility of making free calls over the internet (VOIP). Unfair competition, according to operators in the country who had sued the company and therefore have just won their case. They are now calling for a limitation on this kind of service.

Obviously, that doesn’t do the business of the Facebook boss who split up a lyrical and sad post from Palo Alto:

Until now, Brazil has always been “an ally in the creation of an open internet,” according to Mark Zuckerberg. This implies that the country no longer respects the principle of net neutrality by discriminating access to WhatsApp. The Facebook boss also calls the judge’s decision “extreme” and hopes for a turnaround. He is now calling on Brazilians to protest and make their voices heard to defend WhatsApp by sharing the hashtag # ConnectBrazil # ConnectTheWorld.

Zuckerberg finally advises users to refer to Facebook Messenger. Which does not seem to be their priority. Internet users are currently rushing en masse to competing messaging Telegram which would have registered 1.5 million new subscribers since the award!