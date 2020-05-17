While millions of companies are looking for ways to survive the current times, there is one that, far from seeing how to cut expenses, believes that it is the best time to expand. Facebook, the company that owns your time among other things, just bought Giphy for $ 400 million.

According to Axios sources, the medium that first released the news, the two companies They started talking about negotiations before the pandemic, although at the time there was more talk of an association than an acquisition.

Facebook’s main plan is to integrate the massive library of gifs to Instagram. In this way, being able to facilitate access to its users to this much used library. Since WhatsApp is from Facebook, the library will most likely also be integrated into that application – although today it is the jaaa stickers.

Giphy is one of the largest GIF sites on the Internet, offering tools to create, share and mix them to finish with various jewels that surely have been worn hundreds of times.

With this acquisition, Giphy becomes the 84th company to join the ranks of Facebook. Yes, they read well. Facebook owns 84 companies around the world. Many of which maybe you use their services and were not even aware of.

Currently, all Facebook applications (Instagram, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp) already work with Giphy and according to the social media giant, 50 percent of all Giphy’s traffic comes from her, and half of that comes from Instagram alone.

Under his new ownership, Giphy will live as part of the Instagram team, with the aim of further facilitating the sending of GIFs in stories and direct messages. For now, however, Facebook says things will remain the same for Giphy users.

“People will still be able to load GIFs; developers and API partners will continue to have equal access to Giphy’s APIs; and the creative community at Giphy will still be able to create great content. ”Vishal Shah, vice president of product for Instagram, said in a blog post announcing the news.