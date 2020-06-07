San Francisco, United States.

Mark Zuckerberg, the head of Facebook, wants to review the rules of the social network that led to controversial messages from the American president not being moderated, Donald trump, after a week of internal protests.

“We are going to review our rules that authorize discussion and the threat of the use of force by a State, to see if we should approve amendments,” he wrote in his profile on Friday in a note addressed to his employees.

READ MORE: Trump orders National Guard to withdraw from Washington

And this includes “the excessive use of force. Given the delicate history of the United States, this requires special attention,” he added.

Unlike Twitter, Facebook He decided not to intervene on a message from the US President that said “When the looting begins, the bullets begin”, about the demonstrations in support of George Floyd that have eventually degenerated into riots.

The death on May 25 of this African American, suffocated by a white police officer in Minneapolis, sparked a wave of decades-old unprecedented mobilizations against police violence and racism in the United States.

“I want to acknowledge that the decision I made last week upset, disappointed or hurt many of you,” said the founder of the social network.

TRUMP MESSAGES

In the days after several controversial messages from TrumpDozens of employees expressed their dissatisfaction, in public or private. On Monday they organized a virtual strike and at least two engineers resigned.

“Facebook provides a platform that allows politicians to radicalize people and advocate violence,” protested one of them, Timothy Aveni.

Zuckerberg He detailed in his text seven areas that his company plans to submit to evaluation, although he specified “that there may not be changes in all of them.”

READ MORE: Deaths from coronaviruses exceed 400,000 worldwide

In addition to the content on the use of force, it aims to focus on protecting the integrity of elections.

“I am confident in the steps we have taken since 2016. (…) But there is a significant possibility that confusion and fear will reach an unprecedented level during the November 2020 elections, and some will no doubt attempt to capitalize on that confusion. “, said.

He also responded to employees who believe that minorities are underrepresented indoors.

“We will see if we need to make structural changes to make sure that different groups can have an opinion,” he said.