Zuckerberg Trembles at TikTok; invest $ 1 billion in content creators

The fight to be the platform with the most downloads continues, but the TikTok application is ahead and threatens the popularity of Mark Zuckerberg’s social networks, exceeding three billion downloads. Faced with this situation, Facebook and Instagram will invest a billion dollars in content creators.

Through an invitation, Facebook will provide a monthly incentive to users who achieve certain goals, by generating videos or playing online video games. While Instagram will support those who use the Reels and have a higher performance in these short videos, similar to those of TikTok.

In such a way, this is an opportunity for those people who have dreamed of leading a stable life from generating content on social networks, it is only a matter of identifying a particular topic that may be of interest to others.

TikTok makes its way into social networks

Tiktok is the Chinese application of Byte Dance Ltd., developed in 2016 under the name Douyin, which competed with Musical.ly, another platform that the same company acquired a year later, and which finally decided to work in 2018.

At that time, TikTok had already surpassed 130 million users. Instead, there was still some doubt about what it could offer, compared to Instagram or Snapchat; even the latter offered a million dollars a day to the highest performing users on their account, something that could not be matched. In addition, it was believed that the Chinese platform was not for everyone, as it had the attention of young people and adolescents, mostly.

In October 2019, Facebook surpassed a figure that few free platforms have ever achieved. It garnered five billion downloads and ranked on the same level as Google’s Drive, Gmail, Maps and YouTube, according to Digital Information World. On the other hand, Instagram announced that it had one billion users.

In that same year, the application became part of people’s lives, in some countries, such is the case of India. According to the New York Times, the app was downloaded more than 120 million times. While worldwide, 500 million installations were exceeded, still below the Zuckerberg networks.

Pandemic catapults TikTok

At the end of 2019, TikTok had 1.5 billion downloads, even surpassing Facebook and Instagram, which dropped to almost 600 and 400 million installs, according to information from Sensor Tower. However, the transition to a new decade brought a phenomenon that dramatically raised this data.

COVID-19 began to spread around the world. Fear of the unknown virus forced people to stay home and look for ways to cope with both the worry and the time to spare. Therefore, users turn to a relatively new social network that was worth exploring.

The challenges began to go viral and provided a time of conviviality for the families who were in confinement. In this way, more users generated more valuable content and increased visits from new people.

However, the problems came for the Chinese platform in some countries. Despite being a major source of entertainment in India, several suspensions regarding the use of the application were made, due to challenges or explicit videos that put users at risk. Finally, on July 3, 2020, the government definitively banned it, calling it a threat to national security.

Two months later, the US president, Donald Trump, announced the ban on TikTok, like other instant messaging platforms of Chinese origin, starting on November 12, 2020, under the same national security speech. However, the Washington court reversed the decree.

Faced with these setbacks, TikTok’s failure was certain, but at that time it had won the affection of people and some influencers were already obtaining income from the content they offered. In such a way, after almost seven months since 2021, it exceeded Instagram downloads three times and there are only two billion more installations, to surpass the record of the social media giant, Facebook.