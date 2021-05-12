Zuckerberg reveals that one of his goats is called Bitcoin and some followers of the cryptocurrency see it as an endorsement

Lately the owners and lords of the technological world do not stop giving what to talk in the cryptocurrency sector. The quintessential generator of headlines in this field is the always controversial Elon musk, but little by little his colleagues are getting on the bandwagon as well.

The last one was the CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, what has posted a photo of his two goats and revealed their names: Max and Bitcoin. As we said in the introduction of this news, even leaving aside the fact that the king of networks has as pets to this type of animals, this ad has brought a tail.

The fact is that the followers of Bitcoin have begun to speculate whether Zuckerberg, one of the world’s top billionaires, Silicon Valley, is a fervent believer in cryptocurrency. Opinions are quite divided, since, according to the latest information, Facebook is about to launch its own digital currency, which seems to finally be a stablecoin pegged to the dollar.

Although it is a long-standing project that has seen many brakes, Diem – formerly known as Libra– could land at the end of this year.

The controversial dinner with Jack Dorsey

Media such as Gizmodo have recalled that the Facebook CEO’s relationship with these animals in the past has not exactly been very loving. According to this news portal, the CEO of TwitterJack Dorsey revealed to Rolling Stone magazine in January 2019 that Zuckerberg once killed a goat and served it at a dinner Dorsey attended.. The incident occurred in 2011, when Zuckerberg had made a personal promise to eat only animals that he himself had killed.

Dorsey also explained that in Palo Alto there is a regulation that says that you can have six head of cattle on any plot of land, so Zuckerberg had six goats at the time. The fact is that, in addition, it mentioned that the CEO of Facebook he would have used a “laser gun” to paralyze and stun the animal before killing it and sending it to the butcher. Something that at the time also caused quite a stir.

With this story in between, many wonder if the one recently presented to the world Bitcoin will also be the main dish of the next Zuckerberg dinner, instead of being a signal that indicates that the American businessman is committed to the cryptocurrency.

A cryptocurrency that, as we have already told you, continues to revalue and has reached highs of around $ 65,000. At the time of writing this news, Bitcoin is trading at $ 56,565.30.

