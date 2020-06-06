Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg defended the decision not to take any action on a controversial message from US President Donald Trump, shared on the social network, despite protests from his employees.

According to the company itself, in a virtual chat with company workers, Zuckerberg again resorted to freedom of expression and his position that Facebook should not become an “arbitrator” of the internet to justify inaction in the face of Trump’s comments. .

The online meeting, which was originally scheduled for Thursday, was brought forward precisely to deal urgently with this issue, after yesterday several employees rebelled publicly against Zuckerberg and carried out an online halt.

The protest measure was an attempt to reproduce the activity stoppages that are occasionally held in Silicon Valley companies such as Google, Apple or Facebook itself when employees disagree with any decision or policy of management, and in which these leave their job for a few hours and concentrate abroad.

In the current circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, practically all of Facebook’s workers are working from home, so the stoppage of the activity and the protest had to be completely virtual, which made it extremely difficult quantify your follow-up.

Monday’s event was the culmination of a series of complaints shared by several Facebook workers on social networks in recent days, criticizing the company’s decision and comparing it to what was done by Twitter, its rival.

The message that caused the controversy was shared by Trump on his Facebook and Twitter accounts last Friday and in it he referred to the acts of violence that have been repeated in several cities in the United States since the death of the African American George Floyd at the hands of a white police in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I will not let this happen. I just spoke to (Minnesota) Governor Tim Walz and told him the Army is with him. Any difficulties and we will take over but when the looting begins, the shooting begins, “the president wrote.

Twitter determined that the message violated its community regulations against content that glorifies violence, and partially censored it, making it difficult and in some cases preventing users from reading the tweet and interacting with it (for example, by liking or writing an answer).

On Facebook, however, the message was not censored or limited in its exposure, and Zuckerberg himself said that although he personally rejects the content of the president’s message, it is protected by freedom of expression on the platform.

“Mark (Zuckerberg) is wrong, and I will do my best to change his mind,” Ryan Freitas, director of product design for the Facebook news section, wrote on his Twitter account.

Like Freitas, other workers at the Menlo Park (California, USA) company made their disagreement with their boss public throughout the weekend.

