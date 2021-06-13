Zubimendi: from a campsite in the Landes to debut with ‘La Roja’

Martin Zubimendi was on Sunday night at a campsite in the south of France. And yesterday afternoon I was in Madrid concentrated in Las Rozas to dispute a friendly of absolute category with the rest of his companions of the Selection sub-21. The Real Sociedad midfielder is one of the ‘affected ‘by the unexpected positive for coronavirus of Sergio BusquetS, which has shaken the relative tranquility with which the Spanish National Team lived the days prior to preparation for the imminent start of the Eurocup.

The San Sebastian footballer has had to interrupt his holidays, after being eliminated with ‘La Rojita’ in the semifinals of the Euro U21, and now he does not know when they will be able to return to the campsite where he is staying enjoying their vacations with their old friends. Zubimendi had arrived on Saturday in the Landes, a department of France located in the southwest of the country, which belongs to the new region of Nueva Aquitaine, and where there is a network of campsites where many Gipuzkoans go, which they even have rented or bought bungalows or land to leave your caravan. It is something quite common, due to the comfort of the trip, being only one hour and three quarters from San Sebastián. Zubimendi is one of the many Gipuzkoans who go to Las Landes every year to enjoy a campsite that has a kind of microclimate, with large areas for biking, swimming pools, rivers … the beach is relatively close. And there he was with his gang of lifelong friends … until he got the call from Luis De la Fuente, the U21 coach.

The San Sebastian was on vacation waiting for him to be summoned to attend the Tokyo Olympics with the national team, something that many took for granted. But his plans, and surely those of the Federation, were altered. with the positive of Busquets. Now he appears among the candidates to replace the Barcelona player in the National Team in this European Championship. At the moment, he has been summoned to play this Tuesday against Lithuania in the last friendly before that European tournament of teams. It will be his debut with the National Team, because the friendly has the character of a professional international, even if the coach Luis Enrique is not going to direct it and this is Luis De la Fuente on the bench.

The rest of his U21 teammates are in the same situation, except for three who were not located in time or could not find flights to return so prematurely. It is not the case of Zubimendi, that as soon as he received the call, he took the car, in two hours he was in San Sebastián and on the first flight to Madrid they found him he was traveling to Las Rozas. His first internationality came under strange circumstances, but it was something that was going to end up coming, given his quality and projection. Not in vain, Do not forget that last year at this point he had not even made his debut with the Real Sociedad first team. He did so after confinement by the plague of injuries to the first realistic team. Since then, his career has been meteoric. Since then, he has played 43 games with the txuri-urdin team, between the league, the Cup, and Europe, including his title in the Cup final won at La Cartuja.