Zubeldia, positive for covid-19, misses the last game of the season

05/20/2021 at 10:55 PM CEST

EFE

The defender of the Royal Society Igor Zubeldia He has tested positive for COVID-19, so he is isolated and will be out on the last day of LaLiga on Saturday against Osasuna.

The club has reported in a statement the existence of a positive in the PCR tests carried out on Thursday to the entire squad and minutes later the player himself has announced that he is the affected person.

“I wanted to let you know that I have tested positive for covid today. I’m sorry I won’t be able to help the team in the last final that we have left, but I’m sure we will achieve the goal,” he posted Zubeldia on his Instagram account.

The player is isolated at home and, according to club sources, he is fine. The rest of the Real Sociedad players will undergo antigen tests tomorrow and last, as provided by LaLiga protocol for these cases.

In today’s PCR testing, all components of the template except Zubeldia, they have tested negative.