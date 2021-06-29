ZTE YouCare, this is the T-shirt with 5G that monitors health and saves lives | Technology

ZTE has not missed the appointment at the Mobile World Congress 2021 in Barcelona. The Chinese company has taken advantage of the event to present YouCare, a 5G t-shirt that monitors health and can save lives. We explain what it consists of and how its technology works.

In recent years, wearable devices have gradually gained prominence, especially in the field of health. Thus, today we can find countless solutions developed to control various biological parameters, both in hospital and domestic environments.

Today we have seen a new wearable that puts technology at the service of health. We talk about YouCare, the new 5G t-shirt that ZTE has presented at MWC 2021 in Barcelona.

ZTE YouCare is a remote health monitoring service built into a T-shirt. The garment integrates a fully textile, washable and easy-to-use wearable technology capable of detecting a large number of biological parameters of the user. As it is equipped with 5G connectivity, after collecting the information it can transmit the data to other devices in an intelligent way.

The new smart garment introduced by ZTE can monitor health, stress and active life behaviors. Collects various biovital parameters: can perform a real EKG, analysis of respiration, sweat components, muscle effort, and body temperature. Since you can send the data to health and control centers with absolute speed through the 5G connection, this shirt can even save the lives of patients.

Now you can stop worrying: the 5G connection is safe for your health. And not just anyone says it, but the highest scientific authority that in the last 20 years has been measuring and regulating radiation from mobile phones.

These measurements are carried out thanks to sensors attached to the tissue, which collect the data and send it to a miniaturized control unit. There, the data goes into digital format and is then sent to a bidirectional platform that transmits it to the mobile phone or smart watch, as well as to a remote unit that analyzes the values ​​with medical software.

ZTE’s new 5G T-shirt lacks metallic components and stands out for equipping sensors that are naturally embedded in the fabric. Thanks to this, The garment can be washed normally in the washing machine without danger of being damaged.

Tips and guide to buy a next-generation sports watch that fits your needs and helps you improve your sports goals.

“It is an invention that will change the life and quality of home and remote medical assistance to many citizens who experience health problems and vulnerable people who suffer from chronic diseases, guaranteeing accessibility to care services and the support of our network national and international “, said Francesco Rocca, president of the Italian Red Cross and the IFRC.

For the moment We do not know if the ZTE YouCare T-shirt will go on sale or if its use will be reserved for medical centers.