ZTE signs an alliance with the EOI | News | Infrastructures

ZTE has signed the letter of adhesion to the Program of Friendly Entities of the School of Industrial Organization (EOI), in demonstration of its commitment to join forces to promote technological innovation in Spain.

This alliance shapes the public-private collaboration that entities of different nature can develop to achieve their common objectives and achieve their purposes. These types of agreements are key to promote the new economic and social systems of the new century, which, as recent health events have shown, brings with it great challenges that can only be overcome through global collaboration between different countries, institutions, companies and citizens.

The power of this type of initiative, which takes advantage of mutual synergies to achieve common goals, has been recognized by the United Nations, which, in 2030 Agenda roadmap, has marked Alliances as one of the Sustainable Development Goals (specifically SDG17).

On the other hand, this union also impacts on the sector of new technologies and telecommunications in the country, also facilitating international trade and the efficient and optimized use of resources. Innovation and progress in technology are essential to face global structural challenges, both social, economic and environmental, which contributes to meet Sustainable Development Goal 9, dedicated to the promotion of Industry, Innovation and Infrastructures.

As an EOI Friendly Entity, ZTE will have various benefits, such as preferential access to School resources through the use of its facilities, economic advantages through discounts on training, identification of professional talent – through priority access to the EOI- platform and Job Bank, business update thanks to priority attendance at the more than 300 events and acts that EOI organizes per year and the dissemination of projects.