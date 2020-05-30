Telephony is going through a moment of transition at the hardware level. On the one hand we have companies that are developing folding phones, while others are focused on integrating 5G chips and making buying a device more attractive. However, where we see the most novelties is in the structural section and this is evident in the patents that we see from the different manufacturers. One of them is ZTE and its new patent for a folding phone in three parts.

This is the new ZTE patent

It may be that in our country ZTE is a company that has not heard much, but the reality is that it knows how to make good terminals. Yes, it is not among the top three brands of smartphones, possibly not among the top five, but it has ideas to attract the public to its field. In addition, it is one of the most advanced firms in 5G integration, so you should know it in one way or another.

After what other companies have done, the Chinese firm has determined that it is best to work on a flexible phone. The best proof of this is this patent that PhoneArena has echoed where we see the drawn model of what could be the next device of the firm.

There are few details that have been leaked derived from this patent, but as far as you can see the device has a part destined to hold the device where part of the chipset such as the processor or cameras can be placed. Assuming this and the fact that it will have two folding zones, there will be a central part on which the rest overlap.

As we were saying, it has two parts that fold and both take as a reference the structure that we were talking about before to expose a touch surface in front and behind. This would leave the terminal devoid of any protection, and we say this out of habit since apparently until now all terminals are designed to have a useful part and a protective part dedicated to placing the cameras.

It is still too early to know all the details of this terminal and, as we say on other occasions, it is necessary to wait to know more details. In addition, it is a patent so it could stay in the forgotten drawer or serve as a springboard for an improved version.