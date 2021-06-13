ZTE gets more certifications for its 5G solutions | News | Market

ZTE achieves more certifications for its 5G solutions.

End of may ZTE revealed that there was renewed ISO / IEC 27701 and in the month of June it has announced two more approvals. Specifically, the manufacturer has indicated that it has exceeded the GSMA NESAS (Network Equipment Security Assurance Scheme) assessment for your 5G NR gNodeB and seven 5GC network devices. The company successfully passed the security audit for its development processes and product life cycle in June 2020. Later, the company conducted NESAS security testing on its 5G network products in accordance with the standards of defined in the Security Assurance Specifications (SCAS) by the 3GPP in March 2021.

SGS Brightsight, a GSMA accredited NESAS security testing laboratory, conducted the SCAS tests. The tests cover air interface security, service-oriented architecture (SOA) security, access security, control / user plane security, general network product security, transmission security, O&M security, vulnerability and robustness tests, etc.

As a comprehensive and efficient cybersecurity assessment mechanism, NESAS has taken into account feedback from various stakeholders and has also iteratively strengthened its ability to meet the security needs of network operators, equipment vendors, regulators and national safety authorities.

CC EAL3 + certificate for your 5G RAN

Likewise, the supplier has achieved the Common Criteria (CC) EAL3 + certification for your 5G RAN. This specification verifies that the security of your RAN 5G products has reached the highest level in the industry.

The Common Criteria for Information Technology Security Assessment is a widely recognized international standard based on the standard IEC / ISO15408. Currently, there are 31 nations participating in the mutual recognition of CC certification, in addition, major international telecom operators highly value CC certification in their procurement projects for its high quality and impartiality.

The CC certification defines seven levels of assessment assurance (EAL) for an assessment objective (TOE) upon completion of certification, among which EAL3 (methodically tested and proven) is, so far, the highest level achieved by a system-level product in the field of telecommunications. The EAL3 + means that the TOE meets the EAL3 and other increased requirements for assessed safety functionality.

The certificate obtained by ZTE is the industry’s first CC EAL3 + certificate for a system solution, comprising 15 RAN 5G products, such as AAU / RRU, BBU, Unified Management Expert (UME), etc. The solution interacts with user equipment (UE) and implements functions such as radio resource management, compression and encryption of IP headers of data streams, routing of data in the user plane, programming and transmission of data and mobility management. The UME is used to manage the system through a web interface.

The assessment was carried out by the accredited QC Assessment Laboratory SGS Brightsight in the Netherlands, covering safety throughout the product life cycle, including design, development, testing, production and delivery. The certification body TÜV Rheinland Nederland BV, within the framework of the Dutch Certification Scheme in the Area of ​​Computer Security (NSCIB), issued the certificate to ZTE and declared that the evaluation meets all the conditions for the international recognition of Cer