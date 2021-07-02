ZTE could be working on a smartphone with 20 gigs

Although ZTE is not one of those brands that have a legion of followers and fans, it is indisputable that it has been producing very remarkable smartphones for some time and that, in addition, they usually have prices that make them quite competitive. From its top of the range, the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra, to very affordable devices with some functions that one does not expect in the entry range, this company with origin in Shenzhen, China, has managed to earn a place in a market as competitive as that of smartphones.

The latest example of its R&D department not resting on its laurels can be found in a message posted by ZTE executive Lu Qianhao on the Weibo social network, echoed by Gizmochina, and in which he states that a smartphone with 20 RAM could be on the way. Recall that, currently, the range caps range between 12 and 16 gigabytes (like the company’s Axon 30 Ultra) and, in some very specific cases, with 18.

There is, at the moment, no more information about it, so we do not know when or how that ZTE smartphone with 20 gigabytes of RAM could arrive. Yes, it is possible to think that it could be in its next flagship or, another interesting possibility, in a smartphone for gaming, which is probably in the activity in which the entire amount of memory that the device would have the most could be noticed.

Keep in mind, however, that an increase in “raw” memory does not necessarily mean an improvement in performance. In most cases the key lies in optimization and, as an example of this, we have the iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple’s absolute flagship, and which has only six gigabytes of RAM. An amount of memory that, at least so far, seems to be sufficient to sustain excellent performance.

Which leads us, of course, to ask ourselves a question: Is there or will there soon be any software capable of taking full advantage of the 20 gigabytes of the future ZTE smartphone? Obviously in the long term, within a year, yes, but we are talking about a phone, and the average life of the same does not usually extend that long. Worse, growing performance through numbers can neglect work on optimization, causing device hardware to be underutilized.

And don’t be misunderstood I find it formidable that ZTE has 20 gigabytes of RAM on its roadmaptechnology evolves, it’s in its DNA, it’s just that I’m worried that, as has happened on previous occasions in this world, we will once again enter a war of numbers that, in the end, brings users much less than what that many believe.