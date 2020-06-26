The ZTE Blade V2020 mid-range smartphone was presented exclusively for Mexico, and is already available for purchase. Here we tell you the specifications of this new device from ZTE.

The new ZTE Blade V2020 arrives in the mid-range range, with the following specifications according to its official site:

Quadruple main camera with AI

-48 Mpx

-8 Mpx

-2 Mpx

-2 Mpx 16 Mpx front camera with facial beauty by IA 4000mAh battery, Android 10 fast charge Octa-Core 2.1 GHz Mediatek processor 4 GB RAM 128 GB Internal memory, expandable up to 512 GB with micro SD memory 6.53 ”FHD + 19.5: 9 screen ( 1080 × 2340) 4.5G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth Size 162.7 * 76.6 * 8.8mm USB Type-C, nano sim / microSD

The ZTE Blade V2020 is priced at $ 6,499 and it will be distributed by Telcel stores. This smartphone is the first of the brand of Chinese origin that has four rear cameras. Its 48 megapixels look promising, while the 16 that the front camera offers surpasses what other competitive mid-range devices offer, making it an attractive proposition.

On the other hand it includes a Metiatek Helio P 70 processor with a processing speed of 2.1 GHz. This is the direct competition of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636, another processor that we also usually find in the mid-range. It is not the most powerful that we will find in the market, but it is a good balance between price and quality. For everyday applications such as social networks, messaging and some other game will serve without any problem.

The ZTE Blade V2020 has a mostly plastic body, so don’t forget to keep that in mind if you plan to purchase it. The battery is also an interesting aspect, since its 4000mAh could offer us more battery hours than other mid-range devices, although of course the use we give it depends.