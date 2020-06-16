In 2017, ZTE launched on the ZTE Blade A3. Three years later, the company has announced the « Prime » model of itself, in an even lower price range. It’s about a entry range phone, with moderate specifications although with some changes that are appreciated today, with the USB-C connector.

The ZTE Blade A3 Prime It is a new Android phone with LCD screen, quite pronounced frames and compact size. It is in a way a mobile phone from a few years ago, even with a removable battery, although it comes with Android 10 as standard.

ZTE Blade A3 Prime datasheet

ZTE Blade A3 Prime

screen

LCD 5.45 «

HD

Dimensions and weight

146 x 71 x 9.7 mm

162 g.

Processor

Helium A22

RAM

2 GB

Storage

32 GB

Micro SD

Frontal camera

5 MP f / 2.4

Rear camera

8 MP f / 2.0

Drums

2,660 mAh

Operating system

Android 10

Connectivity

LTE

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 4.2

USB-C

Minijack

Others

Rear fingerprint reader

Price

99 dollars

Removable battery and Android 10

The ZTE Blade A3 Prime is among the most modest Android phones of this 2020. It is a compact phone that is difficult to find today, with dimensions of 146 x 71 mm and a 5.45-inch LCD screen (with HD resolution). The phone has the top and bottom frames you would find in a terminal a few years ago, before the notch era.

To be a simple terminal, it is at least thankful that some of the components have been updated to the current times, such as the USB-C connector, the fact that it comes with Android 10 pre-installed or that it includes a fingerprint reader on the back.

The ZTE Blade A3 Prime mounts the Helio A22 from MediaTek and includes 2 GB of RAM, with 32 GB of storage expandable through a microSD card. It is a small terminal, so its battery is also, with a 2,660 mAh capacity and removable, like old times.

As for the cameras, unlike the original ZTE Blade A3 from 2017, the ZTE Blade A3 Prime has simple cameras front and rear. The selfie camera is 5 megapixels f / 2.4, while the rear camera is 8 megapixels f / 2.0.

Versions and prices of the ZTE Blade A3 Prime

The ZTE Blade A3 Prime is for sale at the moment through the North American operator Visible, in black and a single configuration with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. Its official price is 99 US dollars, today about 88 euros to change.

