ZTE Blade 11 Prime, the economic smartphone with wireless charging

Far from its latest top of the range, ZTE surprises us today with the arrival of the ZTE Blade 11 Prime, an inexpensive mid-range smartphone that, although it falls outside the new trend of mid-range smartphones with 5G, will offer us a quite interesting alternative to save us some euros.

Specifications ZTE Blade 11 Prime

Operating system

Android 11

Screen

6.52 inch

Resolution

HD + (1,600 x 720 pixels) with 20: 9 aspect ratio

Chipset

MediaTek 6762

Memory

4GB

Storage

64 GB (expandable with microSD up to 2 TB)

Frontal camera

8 MP

Rear camera

Triple configuration: 16 MP 8 MP wide angle 2 MP depth sensor

Connectivity

Wi-Fi b / g / n / ac, 4G, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, USB-C

Drums

4,000 mAh with wireless charging

Dimensions

166 x 76 x 8.7 mm

Weight

190 grams

As expected, the design of this phone chooses to show us its orientation from the outset, far from trying to emulate high-end terminals. Although it is appreciated that ZTE has wanted to stand out slightly with the use of some textured plastic materials to improve grip. Something that we will especially appreciate when using its fingerprint scanner, located on the side of the phone under the power button.

A detail that in turn allows the rear to be cleaner, with the only inclusion of the model’s visible logo in the central part, and a triple camera system located on a rectangular island in the upper left corner. Although unfortunately the cameras will not be one of the strengths of this phone, falling below current mid-range standards with a 16 megapixel main camera, accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Inside, we will find quite basic specifications, with a somewhat dated MediaTek Helio P22 processor, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage internal expandable by microSD card.

Finally, the ZTE Blade 11 Prime will come equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery, which although it will not stand out in size for good or bad, it will do so with the inclusion of a wireless charging system and a curious reverse charging system, through the use of a USB-C to USB-C cable.

Availability and price

However, surprising as it may seem, it seems that the Chinese company has managed to gather all these characteristics in a really cheap terminal, with a price that undoubtedly comes to compete below the mid-range, barely reaching 192 dollars (approximately 159 euros To the change).

Unfortunately, at the moment the international availability of the ZTE Blade 11 Prime seems to be limited for the United States, although an expansion of it is expected in the coming months.