ZTE Axon 30 with improved under-screen camera, officially announced

After a long wait, ZTE finally announced to ZTE Axon 30, the flagship of the Axon series that arrives with an improved UDC camera compared to its predecessor and joins the Axon 30 Ultra announced weeks ago.

This under-screen camera on the Axon 30 is probably the most remarkable technical challenge. According to ZTE, 7 capable of highly transparent material combined with three special processing technologies were used so that the camera area can take in more incoming light, combined with a density of 400ppi, which practically hides the camera.

ZTE Axon 30 details

For the rest, the ZTE Axon 30 is an Android smartphone with a 6.92-inch OLED screen at FHD + resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz with one billion colors and certified by TUV, SGS and UL for visual protection. Like the camera, the fingerprint reader is also integrated into the screen.

Inside the Axon 30 we find a Snapdragon 870 processor with up to 12GB of RAM, which uses a liquid cooling system combined with copper and graphene materials to keep the processor’s operating temperature comfortable.

The rear camera of the Axon 30 is quadruple, with a 64MP main lens, and seconded by an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 5MP macro lens and a 2MP lens for depth of field information. The UDC camera is 16MP.

In the energy section, the Axon 30 seems to fall short with its 4200 mAh battery although luckily the fast charge reaches powers of 55W.

Price and availability of the ZTE Axon 30

The ZTE Axon 30 was announced in China but confirmed for the West. Meanwhile, its prices for China start from $ 340 for the most basic version to $ 480 for the top-of-the-range 12GB / 256GB variant, available in black or aqua.

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra

The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra is the most advanced variant of the Axon 30 series, with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen at Full HD + resolution and powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, with options of 8GB, 12GB or 16GB of RAM with up to 1TB of non-expandable internal storage. The real novelty of the Axon 30 Ultra is its still camera, a quad array with three 64MP cameras and an 8 MP periscope complemented with OIS and 8K video capture. The selfie camera is 16 megapixels, and completing the characteristics of the Axon 30 Ultra we find a 4600 mAh fast-charging battery, a fingerprint reader under the screen, and Android 11.

Comments: 0

Reviews: 0

ZTE Axon 30

The ZTE Axon 30 arrives with a selfie camera hidden under the screen in the second generation of the technology. With a 6.92-inch OLED screen at FHD + resolution, the Axon 30 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, accompanied by 6GB, 8GB or 12GB of RAM with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. In terms of photography, the Axon 30 has a quad camera on its back, with a 64MP main lens and 8MP, 5MP and 2MP secondary lenses and its UDC front camera is 16MP. The Axon 30 has a 4200 mAh fast-charging battery, an under-screen fingerprint reader, HiFi sound, and runs Android 11.

Comments: 0

Reviews: 0