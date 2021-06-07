ZTE Axon 30 Ultra is another of the models that confirm the high level that smart phones are reaching. The Chinese firm has just announced its international launch and is now available from a reference price of $ 750.

The most powerful smartphone in the catalog of the Chinese firm, is based on a screen AMOLED large size and the maximum refresh rate that modern mobiles reach: 144 Hz. The screen is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass technology and its 20: 9 aspect ratio is the most widely used in the industry.

Its chipset is the highest performing Qualcomm has produced to date, the Snapdragon 888 accompanied by last generation LPDDR5 RAM and internal storage under the latest UFS 3.1 standard.

Although finally ZTE has not mounted the superlative 200 MP sensor from Samsung that has been rumored, its camera system is of a high level as befits a flagship. The main one mounts four sensors, three of them with a resolution of 64 megapixels, two ultra-wide-angle and portrait lenses and an 8-megapixel periscope telephoto lens. It features 5X optical zoom, 10X hybrid zoom, and optical image stabilization.

There is no lack of connectivity in the high range, 5G and Wi-Fi 6E, and another like Bluetooth 5.2 that we have not seen yet in almost any other terminal. Its battery is made of lithium polymers with a capacity in the industry average and the latest standard in fast charging, Quick Charge 4+.

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra, specifications

Screen

AMOLED 6.67-inch curve, up to 144 Hz

Resolution

FHD + (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) – 20: 9

Chipset

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 with Adreno 660 GPU

Memory

8-12-16 GB of RAM LPDDR5

Storage

128 – 256 GB (up to 1 Tbyte)

Frontal camera

16 MP wide angle – HDR – 4K @ 30fps, 1080p @ 30fps

Rear camera

Quadruple configuration: 64 MP (f / 1.6) Sony IMX686 64 MP (f / 2.2) 120º ultra-wide angle 64 MP (f / 1.9) portraits 8 MP telephoto periscope

Connectivity

Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, USB-C

Drums

4,600 mAh with 65W fast charge

Dimensions

161.5 x 73 x 8mm – 188g weight

Operating system

Custom Android 11 with MyOS 11

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra is available in the international market in white, black, blue and brown color finishes. The price in Europe for the basic version (8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage) is priced at 750 euros and can be found on the manufacturer’s website.