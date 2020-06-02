In March, ZTE launched the ZTE Axon 11 5G, its premium mid-range mobile phone with 5G connectivity from the Snapdragon 765. A few months later, the ZTE Axon 11 SE 5G, a cheaper model and also 5G, although with MediaTek Dimensity 800.

The ZTE Axon 11 SE 5G is, as its name suggests, a special version. Technically it lowers some of its specifications, although it wins the perforation on the screen instead of notch drop-shaped, in addition to other changes.

ZTE Axon 11 SE 5G datasheet

ZTE Axon 11 SE 5G

screen

LCD 6.53 “

Full HD +

Dimensions and weight

162.7 x 76.3 x 8.8mm

Processor

MediaTek Dimensity 800

RAM

6/8 GB

Storage

128/256 GB

Frontal camera

16 MP f / 2.0

Rear camera

48 MP f / 1.79

8 MP f / 2.2 wide angle

2 MP f / 2.4 bokeh

2 MP f / 2.4 macro

Drums

4,000 mAh

Fast charging 18W

Operating system

Android 10

MiFlavor UI

Connectivity

5G SA / NSA

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

USB-C



Minijack

Others

Rear fingerprint reader

Price

From 251 euros to change

The mobile with name and surname

We have reached a point in history where the name of a mobile phone needs five words to describe itself. Of all of them, the most important is probably “SE” or Special Edition, a tagline that is becoming popular lately to release alternative versions, generally cheaper and with more modest specifications.

The ZTE Axon 11 SE 5G shares the general design line with the normal model, although here the screen is LCD, perforated and without curved edges. The diagonal in this case is 6.53 inches and the Full HD + resolution is maintained.

The ZTE Axon 11 SE 5G is obviously a 5G mobile. Now, connectivity comes from a different processor than the normal model, since we went from Snapdragon 765G to MediaTek Dimensity 800. They come with 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage, depending on versions.

As for the battery, the ZTE Axon 11 SE 5G mounts a battery with a capacity of 4,000 mAh and support for 18W fast charge. With an LCD screen, the fingerprint reader is moved to the rear, while in the ZTE Axon 11 5G it was under the screen.

Four lens camera

The camera module of the ZTE Azon 11 SE 5G maintains the same design, the four lenses and the configuration of the same, although there is a reduction in the resolution of the main lens, which is now 48 megapixels.

It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide angle, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a fourth 2-megapixel sensor for portrait mode. In front, the ZTE Axon 11 SE 5G mounts a 16 megapixel camera in a hole in the screen.

Versions and prices of the ZTE Axon 11 SE 5G

The ZTE Axon 11 SE 5G has been officially unveiled in China, where it can already be pre-ordered. It is available in color light blue and dark blue and in three different RAM and storage configurations. These are their prices:

ZTE Axon 11 SE 5G 6 + 128 GB: 1998 yuan, about 252 euros to change.

ZTE Axon 11 SE 5G 8 + 128GB: 2298 yuan, about 298 euros to change.

ZTE Axon 11 SE 5G 8 + 256GB: 2598 yuan, about 327 euros to change.

More information | ZTE

Share



ZTE Axon 11 SE 5G: a new mid-range 5G with Dimensional 800 and quad camera