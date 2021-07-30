ZS selects Pratap Khedkar as CEO

EVANSTON, Illinois, July 30, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – The global professional services company ZS today announced that Pratap Khedkar, Director of Global Good Practice in Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Ecosystems, has been elected CEO by company leaders.

Khedkar is the third CEO of ZS in its almost 40-year history. He was elected by his peers, in a structure established by ZS founders Andris A. Zoltners and Prabhakant Sinha, to ensure cultural continuity and to elevate leaders who embody the company’s dedication to strategy, innovation and collaboration with customers. He succeeds Chris Wright, who served the maximum term of the company and who will be associated with ZS for the next five years as part of his main emeritus program, focusing on the projects he is most passionate about.

Khedkar has served in various leadership roles during his 21 years with ZS. Khedkar has led the company’s global best practices in pharmaceutical and biotechnology for nearly a decade, driving growth and market introduction in established and emerging companies. During his time in charge of the Advanced Data Science Pathway, Khedkar and 250 data scientists helped integrate AI-enabled solutions across various business environments. Recently he has turned his attention to expanding the company’s healthcare insights to help clients establish deeper relationships and more effective collaborations in the healthcare ecosystem to improve health outcomes, emphasize a better customer experience, and address health inequalities.

“Khedkar is assuming this role at an exciting time of growth and change at ZS,” said Wright, who oversaw the company’s 30% growth in 2020. “The companies we collaborate with are increasingly calling us to identify. , offer advice and adapt to the next big changes in their respective industries. I am convinced that under the advice of Khedkar the best days of ZS are yet to come “, he continued.

“Wright has done a great job during his tenure as CEO and I will draw on his knowledge and advice for months and years to come,” said Khedkar. “His greatest legacy is preserving the culture in which our founders invested so much work. His emphasis on continually investing in our people ‘has kept the magic alive’, in his own words,” he added.

Khedkar will oversee the global acceleration and expansion of ZS life and health sciences work portfolio. He plans to increase investments in the company’s technology, digital analytics and software capabilities in the healthcare industries, among others. To continue to work closely with clients and stay connected with market trends, Khedkar will make an essential adjustment to the leadership operating model by appointing 20-year veteran of ZS, Sandra Forero, to the role of recently created director of operations.

Forero has served in various leadership roles at ZS, including customer service leader for two major biopharmaceutical clients, director of the company’s integrated analytics practices, founding chair of the culture and people team, chair of the inclusion and diversity council, and member. elected to the ZS shareholders’ council since 2015.

“I welcome Forero to this role and look forward to collaborating with her. She is a respected leader trusted by everyone at ZS who shows great passion to foster customer impact, ensuring the growth and success of our personal and safeguarding our culture, “said Khedkar. “Our commitment to excellence and solving complex problems is essential to our business and personal growth, which has made ZS what it is today. In addition, we are well positioned to continue to do much more than what ZS does best: help companies and their customers prosper, “he continued.

“At ZS, we work together to leverage our deep industry and functional expertise, analytics and technology to foster a culture of innovation and collaboration for the benefit of the customer,” said Jaideep Bajaj, Chairman of the Board. by ZS. He served as CEO from 2003 to 2012. “I am excited for the new era of ZS with Khedkar leading a great team focused on creating value for our customers,” he added.

Khedkar has a Ph.D. in artificial intelligence from the University of California at Berkeley and an undergraduate degree in computer science from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi.

About ZS

ZS is a professional services company that works with companies to help develop and deliver products that drive customer value and company results. We leverage our deep industry expertise, cutting-edge analytics, technology, and strategy to create solutions that work in the real world. With more than 37 years of experience and more than 10,000 ZS employees in 28 offices around the world, we are passionately committed to helping businesses and their customers prosper. For more information, visit www.zs.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

