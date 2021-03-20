Zorro actor Henry Darrow died

. Latin actor Henry Darrow de Zorro dies

Henry Darrow, known for his roles in projects like The Hitcher, Zorro and The High Chaparral, passed away on Sunday, March 14, at his home in Wilmington, North Carolina. Former Darrow publicist Michael B. Druxman confirmed the death in a Facebook post on Monday. The actor, whose real name was Enrique Tomás Delgado Jiménez, was 87 years old.

Darrow was a prolific television actor, with more than 145 credits. He began his acting career in the late 1950s and became a well-known actor, especially in the Western genre, in the 1960s. He also appeared on several popular television shows, including General Hospital, The Outer Limits, Bonanza, Gunsmoke, Mod Squad, The New Dick Van Dyke Show, Hawaii Five-O, Magnum PI, TJ Hooker, The Golden Girls, and The Bold and The Beautiful.

Darrow was also a member of the Star Trek family. He appeared in one episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation and two episodes of Star Trek: Voyager.

Sad news. Henry Darrow RIP. I have played Admiral Savar in the Star Trek: The Next Generation episode ‘Conspiracy’. #RIP #StarTrek pic.twitter.com/n1PSr3bBAN – Joe McCartney (@joemccjoe) March 15, 2021

A loss to the “Star Trek” family

Darrow’s first appearance in the Star Trek universe was in the first season of Star Trek: The Next Generation. In the episode “Conspiracy”, he played a Vulcan admiral named Savar. When the crew of the Enterprise returned to Earth and headed to Starfleet Headquarters to discuss the possibility of a massive conspiracy within the organization, Admiral Savar welcomed Captain Picard home. Picard and Commander Riker soon discovered that Savar was part of the conspiracy, because he was being controlled by a parasitic alien.

He then appeared in Star Trek: Voyager, as Commander Chakotay’s father, Kolopak. Darrow played Kolopak in a couple of episodes of the second season, “Tattoo” and “Basics Part I.”

In the episode “Tattoo”, Kolopak appeared in Chakotay’s flashbacks while investigating strange symbols found on a deserted moon, which reminded him of the symbols of the tribe in which he grew up. These flashbacks revealed that Chakotay was born to a Native American tribe that lived in the Demilitarized Zone. His father joined the Maquis to defend his people from the Cardassians.

Henry Darrow | 2012 NLCR ALMA AWARD RICARDO MONTALBAN | Lifetime Achievement AwardJust beautiful !!!! 2012-09-25T22: 33: 07Z

In the episode “Basics Part I”, Kolopak took Chakotay on a vision quest.

After discovering that Seska was pregnant with a child that she claimed was hers, Chakotay sought her father’s advice. Through the vision quest, Kolopak showed Chakotay his tribe’s history, including his belief that any child born to the tribe, under any circumstance, was a gift of honor. This helped Chakotay solidify his decision.

Kolopak is probably the role of Darrow that stuck in the minds of fans. His portrayal of the wise and traditional Chakotay Native American father established Chakotay’s roots and developed his backstory, including why he joined the Maquis.

A revolutionary career

In the late 1950s and early 1960s, when Darrow began his career, he was one of the few Hispanic actors on television. When he landed the role of Zorro, Darrow became the first Hispanic actor to play the role. He was widely recognized as the first Latino heartthrob on television.

HENRY DARROW – RIP – TRIBUTE TO THE AMERICAN ACTOR WHO HAS DIED AGED 87Tribute to Henry Darrow, the American actor, who has died aged 87. * Note that Henry died on the 14th March 2021, a day earlier than originally announced and which is included in this tribute video. Watch an interview with Henry Darrow here: youtube.com/watch?v=bW2oEsYcbB8 Feel free to leave your personal tributes below. Music: “Gentle Melody… 2021-03-15T18: 59: 19Z

Darrow went to acting school in Puerto Rico, and soon after moved to Hollywood to begin his career. In 1967, he landed the biggest role of his career: Manolito Montoya in The High Chaparral. At the time, there were very few Latino characters on television, and even fewer Latino actors to bring those roles to life. Darrow was one of the first and very few Latino actors to play a Latino character.

Manolito: The High ChaparralA music video to Manolito Montoya, who was played to perfection by the wonderful Henry Darrow in the 1960’s tv show, The High Chaparral (1967-1971). Song: El Cancion del Marachi Song by: Los Lobos 2014-06-11T09: 11: 32Z

In 2012, the American Latino Media Arts Awards honored Darrow with the Ricardo Montalbán Lifetime Achievement Award for his groundbreaking portrayal of Latino characters throughout his career. That same year, Darrow retired from acting.

Follow Now Same on Instagram

This is the original version of Heavy.