Zoos, aquariums and tourist recreation centers may reopen to the public with a limitation of their total capacity to 50 percent in phase 3 of the de-escalation. At the moment, only the islands of La Gomera, El Hierro, La Graciosa and Formentera, enter phase 3 of the de-escalation tomorrow.

This is established in the order published in the Official State Gazette for the relaxation of certain national restrictions, established after the declaration of the state of alarm in application of phase 3 of the Plan for the transition to a new normality.

The publication establishes that these facilities must limit to one third the capacity in the attractions and closed places; and commercial areas must comply with the conditions and hygiene and / or prevention measures established by the Ministry of Health.

Hotels and tourist accommodation in tourist recreation centers must comply with the conditions for the reopening of the common areas of hotels and tourist accommodation established by the BOE for phase 3.

The document orders that tourist, aquatic and zoological recreational centers expose to the public the maximum capacity of each premises and ensure that said capacity, as well as the interpersonal safety distance of two meters, is respected inside.

For this, they must establish systems that allow the count and control of the capacity, so that it is not exceeded at any time, and that must include the workers themselves.

Likewise, the order states that the organization of the movement of people and the distribution of spaces must be modified, when necessary, in order to guarantee the possibility of maintaining the interpersonal safety distance of two meters.

Preferably, as long as the center has two or more doors, a different use can be established for entry and exit, thus reducing the risk of crowding, the publication adds.

In tourist, aquatic and zoological recreational centers that have their own parking spaces for their workers and clients, when access to the facilities with the workers’ ticket and card readers could not be carried out automatically without contact, the BOE establishes that be replaced by manual and continuous control by security personnel, for better monitoring of capacity regulations.

In your case, and unless “strict” security reasons recommend otherwise, the order stresses that the doors that are in the path between the parking lot and the access to the establishments or the changing rooms of the workers will remain open to avoid manipulation. of the opening mechanisms.

Regarding hygiene measures, the interpersonal security distance of two meters between clients in the queuing, boarding and disembarking areas to the attractions, with marks on the ground, or through the use of beacons, signage, must be guaranteed. and signage.

In the interior spaces, this safety distance must also be respected, and reopening of those interior sections and activities where it is not possible to maintain it should not be carried out.

The publication of the BOE also stresses that tourist recreation centers, zoos and aquariums must make available to the public dispensers of hydroalcoholic gels or disinfectants with virucidal activity authorized and registered by Health, in any case at the entrance of each entertainment service, which they must always be in use conditions.

In addition, the distance between workers and customers during the entire customer service process will be at least one meter when there are protection elements or barriers, or two meters without these elements.

In the case of services that do not allow the maintenance of the interpersonal safety distance, the appropriate protective equipment must be used at the level of risk that ensures the protection of both the worker and the client.

The recreational tourist centers, zoos and aquariums that open to the public in phase 3 must carry out, at least twice a day, a cleaning and disinfection of the facilities with special attention to the most frequent contact surfaces such as attractions, entertainment machines, door knobs, counters, handrails, vending machines, floors, telephones, taps, and other elements with similar characteristics.

Likewise, they must carry out a cleaning and disinfection of the workstations at each shift change, with special attention to attractions, counters and tables, partitions where appropriate, keyboards, payment terminals, touch screens, work tools and other susceptible items handling, paying special attention to those used by more than one worker.