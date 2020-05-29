Zoom didn’t seem quite ready for the popularity explosion suffered overnight due to the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The various security problems plaguing the platform have forced the company to act as quickly as possible, and to release endless solutions and updates to fill these gaps.

The vast majority of news and improvements came with the Zoom version 5.0, which since the beginning of this month has been available to download. And now, to make sure that everyone has one of the latest editions of the fashion video calling app, Zoom has decided to stop supporting to the previous versions from next May 30, so that from that day, Those who have a version of Zoom lower than 5.0 will not be able to participate in video calls.

Install the new version of Zoom to avoid problems from day 30

Through a statement posted on his official blog, Zoom explain what version 5.0 has been one of the most important in the history of the platform, as it is part of the 90-day security improvement plan self-imposed by the company with the aim of improving the security of the service, and in the process washing its image for users.

One of its most important novelties was the introduction of a new encryption protocol based on the AES 256 encryption system. It is precisely this protocol that will cause, from the 30th of this month, users with previous versions of the app to not be able to join video calls or meetings. This is stated by the company itself:

“Beginning May 30, 2020, all customers with older versions will need to upgrade prior to joining meetings, since GCM encryption will be fully enabled for all Zoom meetings.”

This is certainly a successful move, especially now that rivals like Google Meet or Messenger Rooms They have risen to the top in terms of features and availability, and have stolen some of the prominence from Zoom.

How to upgrade to the latest available version of Zoom

In case of using Zoom on an Android device, just install the latest version available from Google Play to be able to continue using the platform from the 30th without any problem.

If, on the other hand, you use Zoom on your Windows or Mac computer, you should go to the Zoom website, where you can download the latest version of Zoom Client for meetings.

