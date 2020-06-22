End-to-end encryption applied only to its premium users who paid for the service

Zoom reported that to improve its security it will offer end-to-end encryption for all its users, not just users. premium they have a paid subscription.

Specialized media reported that the videoconferencing service has seen a massive increase in users caused by sanitary measures taken around the world because of the coronavirus pandemic that has caused more and more people to work and socialize without leaving home.

However, the increased attention the platform caused also revealed several security problems with the Zoom service, including the company it had no end-to-end encryption.

Zoom’s original decision not to add end-to-end encryption (which secures connections from one device to the other) for free users of the service had to keep open the possibility of cooperation with police agencies.

However, its new end-to-end encryption design yes it will be available to everyone.

To prevent the massive creation of abusive accounts, users who with free access to basic accounts who want to access Zoom’s end-to-end encryption should provide information to verify their account, such as a verification phone number via message of text.

Zoom plans to release an early beta version of the end-to-end encryption feature in July.

Meanwhile, all users will continue to use AES 256 GCM transport encryption by default, one of the strictest encryption standards available today, according to the company.

It may interest you:

Why the FBI Seeks to Access Free Zoom User Video Calls

Zoom reported millionaire revenue and 169% growth thanks to pandemic