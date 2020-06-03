Zoom has been greatly strengthened from the quarantine, despite its security problems. The company has reported revenues of $ 328.2 million, which is a year-on-year growth of 169%.

Looking to improve, and after acknowledging that its encryption was not end-to-end, although indicated otherwise, the company announced that it would implement this encryption in the future. Now its CEO has told that they will only implement it to paid users, that is, that all those users who make video calls without paying, those with a 40-minute limit, will not have the most secure encryption they can offer.

The justification has to do with what has often been talked about in these types of cases and that some governments defend: collaboration with justice and authorities. Explain that they will do so in cases where the platform is used maliciously.

That it has not encrypted end to end I do not mean that it has not encrypted

What the CEO of Zoom has said about free video calls only has to do with end-to-end encryption. However, as Alex Stamos, security consultant at Zoom and former head of security at Facebook, explains, all the video calls we make today are encrypted with an AES256 key.

The problem (and advantage for the authorities) is that content can also be decrypted on Zoom servers, unlike what happens with end-to-end encryption, where only the participants have the keys to view the content, as in WhatsApp.

Zoom does not proactively monitor content in meetings and will not in the future. Zoom doesn’t record meetings silently. Neither of these will change. Our goal is to offer an end-to-end encryption solution that provides a stronger guarantee. – Alex Stamos (@alexstamos) June 3, 2020

Stamos claims that oOrganizations like schools that use the business plan without paying will receive end-to-end encryption, and explains that the decision not to implement it in the free plan is a balancing act between security and prevention of abuse and identification of those who maliciously enter outside calls.

Remember that For all those users who want fully encrypted video calls, there is WhatsApp, Google Meet or FaceTime. And that others like Messenger Rooms will currently apply the same Zoom policy: encryption, but not end-to-end.

