Zoom will make it easier for gender pronouns to show up in your video calls

06/23/2021 at 8:20 AM CEST

With the emergence of gender issues in recent years, it is delving into some issues that had not been worked on before. One of them is related to the pronouns that serve to define your gender identity before the rest of the people so that they know with which pronoun to treat you. These pronouns are generally used in English, although are used by Spanish speakers.

For example, there is “her” to refer to women, “him” to refer to men and “they” to refer to those who do not feel identified with either of the two genders (they are non-binary).

So Zoom will incorporate these new features in a much more visual way with the aim that all spaces are safe regardless of what gender you feel related to. Consequently, considerable progress is being made on these issues to make it easier and more intuitive for everyone.