One of the applications that millions of users gained during the COVID-19 coronavirus contingency is Zoom. However, the video call platform was strongly questioned due to security problems, a situation that it wants to solve, but not in all accounts.

According to . information, the company plans to add stronger encryption to video calls, but only for its clients with paid subscription.

Zoom had already mentioned that the possibility of integrating end-to-end encryption was a work in progress but, then, it did not detail which users could access this function that would keep their conversations safe.

However, adding full end-to-end encryption technology on every video call would exclude customers calling from the phone lines. Another downside to adding this layer of security is that it would not allow Zoom support teams to join a call to help customers in real time.

The company is looking for ways to regain the trust of users after various security problems it has faced, including the so-called Zoombombing where an uninvited user invades a video call and interrupts it with pornography or other inappropriate content, a situation for which even the FBI warned of its use.

The Kaspersky company also warned that although Zoom claims to have implemented end-to-end encryption, this claim is not entirely justified as the company can decrypt the video data on its servers that are not always in the company’s home country. .

Furthermore, vulnerabilities of different severity levels have been discovered. Zoom clients on Windows and macOS have reported a bug (already fixed) that allowed attackers to steal account data from the computer. Two bugs in the macOS application allowed cybercriminals to take complete control of the device.

Still, it must be said that Zoom complies with the international security standard SOC 2 and has flexible configuration parameters so that users can block participants, even if they have the correct hyperlink and password.

