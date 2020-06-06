Converted during the current Coronavirus crisis into the most used application to make videoconferences, Zoom has forced the competition to ‘get smart’, for example, WhatsApp has doubled the number of live users in a video call, and Facebook has created Messengers Rooms for up to 50 people at a time.

But Zoom, which each day has 300 million active users, also has to be clever in an essential section: security, because one of the favorite challenges during confinement for many has been to ‘sabotage’ work, family or friends meetings by sneaking in the middle of the live show – something that even Conan O’Brien used in a sketch.

More security for Zoom

Thus, Zoom is developing a WhatsApp-style end-to-end encryption system to make user communications safer. In March, thanks to The Intercept website, we learned of a report that stated that the company does not use end-to-end encryption, despite pointing it out on its website, among others. Zoom apologized and issued a clarification to specify that it was not providing the feature at the time.

Last month, the company acquired Keybase.io, an encryption-based identity service, to create its end-to-end encryption offering. Eric Yuan, CEO of the company, has taken advantage of today’s press conference in which Zoom presented his financial results to review that The company received a lot of feedback from users about encryption, so it is working on its implementation.. However, he did not specify a release date for the feature. And even more: security will be only for those who pay for it.

Security Zoom payment

Only those users who pay for the Zoom subscription will have the right to have end-to-end encrypted calls. The rest, those who use free calls, will continue with the current security system without end-to-end encryption. The reason? Safety. According to Yuan:

“Of course, we don’t want to give free users that [de cifrado de extremo a extremo]. Because we also want to work together with the FBI and local security forces, in case some people use Zoom for a bad purpose. ”

Because end-to-end encryption it only allows them to access the messages to the sender and the receiver, The CEO explained that the inclusion of this function only for paid users is due to the fact that the company collaborates with authorities, such as the FBI in United States. In this way, it seeks to end broadcasts that only seek hate speech, child exposure “and other illegal behavior.”

The question, therefore, is not so much when it will come, but whether this system will be effective. Because what happens then if someone to continue giving hate speeches and other illegal and / or abusive behavior becomes a paid user of Zoom? Their calls will be protected and forces like the FBI will not be able to access them.