Zoom You have admitted that some of the video conferences made with your service have been routed by their servers in China. The discovery was made by Citizen Lab of the University of toronto.

Not only calls, between people within the United States, crossed servers in China, but also the encryption keys used to make the video conference.

The subject is especially serious since Zoom does not offer point-to-point encryption – despite the fact that the promotional material said yes – which is why the company is able to access the contents of said videoconferences, or a third party if it is capable of capturing traffic and obtaining said encryption keys.

Zoom He explained that when they started to have an exponential increase in calls made with their service, they increased their infrastructure and servers to support the load, and “by mistake” allowed two of their data centers in China to accept the traffic as backup in case of network congestion.

The company says they have fixed the problem and will no longer continue to route calls made outside of China to data centers in China. They also say that those in the US government who use its services were not affected by that problem.

Speaking to TechCrunch, Bill Marczak from Citizen Lab, explained that with the significant increase in the use of services such as Zoom, the attempt to obtain sensitive data by unauthorized access to calls begins to increase significantly. So in this case, where China definitely has access to the company’s encryption keys, it may well have accessed the contents of those video conferences.

Days ago Elon musk banned the use of Zoom to all your employees at SpaceX. NASA or the FBI have also taken similar measures due to the multiple security problems that the service has.

