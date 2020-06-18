The security of Zoom video calls is about to be dramatically improved with the inclusion of end-to-end encryption, a functionality that Zoom has already developed. It will first be added to the app in beta and will be available for paid users and also for free users.

The barrage of video calls that we have faced during the confinement has made Zoom, one of the most experienced companies in the field of group conferences, reach a remarkable success among families and friends apart from companies, target audience of the platform. In fact, such was the success that Zoom accumulated several controversies around his privacy. And it has decided to settle with them by offering end-to-end encrypted video calls. Also for free users.

Zoom to add end-to-end encryption in July

The security protocol is now complete, as announced by Zoom on his blog. Encryption implementation takes a few months in development and just yesterday the second version was communicated, as can be read on the company’s GitHub. Now we have to wait until the end-to-end encrypted video calls or E2EE (End To End Encryption) are available in the applications, also on the web.

Zoom makes use of AES 256 GCM symmetric encryption for video calls, but this is not end-to-end, yes TLS: this prevents strange third-party access, but does not prevent zoom servers from intercepting data of the comunication. Hence the importance of the new end-to-end encryption, a security system that prevents finding out the data sent since the encryption key is only known to those devices that intervene in the video call (something similar to what happens with chat rooms). WhatsApp and with the secret chats of Telegram, for example). This prevents anyone from accessing the video call, including Zoom’s own servers.

With end-to-end encryption Zoom seeks to end controversies around the lack of privacy of its video calls

End-to-end encrypted video calls will be available in beta from July 2020. Users who want to use them will be able to sign up for the test through a registration that will need extra authentication steps (Zoom uses two-step verification with a phone number as an example). And as we said, the extra security can be used by any Zoom account, whether it is free or paid.

