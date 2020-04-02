Zoom is one of the best known video call applications and it is potentially on the best list. It is so famous that it is even being used to connect people on television after the confinements applied in certain countries, since the guests cannot be in person on the sets; even hundreds or thousands of schools are using it to teach distance classes. In fact, and due to these closings, the application has risen like foam up to 70% of use since many must continue working from home and the same wants to continue in contact with family and friends.

But now she has been accused of not being safe. Specifically, the online tool that is characterized by being free if online conferences have less than 100 participants, has been accused of lying: the conversations made through the service are not encrypted. Actually, they are, but there is a back door that allows the app to intercept those conversations. This is because conferences are not end-to-end encrypted, but are only encrypted so that they are not intercepted by people outside Zoom.

Interest you | Zoom: what is and how to use the most popular meeting and video conferencing app of the moment

Zoom is not secure, and has security issues everywhere

In addition, and supposedly due to an oversight in its programming in the application – which thanks to the coronavirus has reached an even greater growth than during all of 2019 – its users’ data was sent to Facebook; it is believed, in fact, that Zoom was paid for this data. This fact has caused the New York Attorney’s Office to decide to investigate the police. In addition, in January a conference identification code was discovered by which other completely unknown people could enter completely random groups, producing altercations within the conferences.

For this reason, hundreds of schools that used this application to teach during quarantines have decided to stop using it; even the United States Army has prohibited its use for official purposes. And not only the US military, but even private companies like SpaxeX as well.

One of the most notorious problems related to these access codes was when a naked man entered a lecture from a distance class of a Norwegian college. If no conferences are set to a password, anyone can try to come up with invitation codes and therefore join other conferences that are not password protected.

Interest you | The 7 best apps to make group video calls for free

Instead, Zoom Video Communications Inc claims to have robust and validated access controls to prevent unauthorized access, in addition to claim that they do not sell user data, taking their safety seriously.

But despite the company’s efforts to deny that there is any security problem, even the FBI has recommended not to use the application due to the lack of security, asking the population not to use it above all to hold schools in conferences given the numerous incidents that have already occurred.

Follow Andro4all