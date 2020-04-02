Faced with the social isolation forced by the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of users have downloaded this application to make video calls, but it is full of failures in their security

By: Web Writing

In these moments of social isolation that is lived in many countries around the world to prevent the spread and spread of the coronavirus, many people have found in video calls the only way to keep in touch with their loved ones.

In Internert there are various applications to carry out video calls from mobile devices, among them it discards Zoom, who at the end of last year had about 10 million users per day, but in March it increased to 200 million users due to confinement.

The video call application Zoom It is one of the most downloaded at this time because it allows up to 100 members in its free version, but it has more than one drawback with privacy and security that many of its users are unaware of.

According to researchers from cybersecurity, the software Zoom was questioned for web camera piracy, this means it allowed uninvited users to join other people’s video meetings.

The application showed that it may be the victim of a cyber attack, since it reveals the private data of the users.

Last month experts from the Electronic Frontier Foundation stated that users must be aware to be able to make effective use of the application.

For example, the call manager has the ability to monitor attendee activities while screen sharing. If for 30 consecutive seconds a participant has not looked at the screen, the administrator receives an alert.

Also who organizes the call is that they can see how, when and where the users linked to the account they manage, use Zoom. If a user records any call through ZoomAdministrators can access the content of that recorded call, including video, audio, transcription, and chat files.

For any meeting that has taken place or is in process, Zoom Allows administrators to view each participant’s operating system, IP address, location data, and device information.

And if this were not enough, those who use Zoom they give away their data for free so that they can be shared with third parties.

Director of Zoom apologizes for failures

CEO Eric Yuan acknowledged that the privacy and security expectations of the community and ours have failed. So I offer heartfelt apologies, he said.

And he added that he will wait 90 days to offer new features and be able to focus on privacy issues. It has already hired independent experts on the subject.