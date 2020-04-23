Apr 23 (.) – The video conferencing application user base Zoom grew another 50% to 300 million in the past three weeks, as the company struggles to quell computer security concerns that led several governments and companies to ban its use.

Zoom’s shares, which have risen nearly five times since the company went public in March last year, jumped 12% to a record 168.24 on Thursday.

CEO Eric Yuan released the numbers Wednesday night in an update to the platform’s 90-day security plan, while also announcing the launch next week of a new version of the app with more features. encryption.

German automaker Daimler was the last company on Thursday to say it had banned the use of Zoom for all corporate content until further notice.

“There are some reports of security breaches and challenges regarding Zoom’s data protection,” said Mercedes-Benz Cars spokesman Christoph Sedlmayr.

“This does not meet our company’s security requirements. Therefore, we can confirm that Daimler prohibits the use of Zoom for corporate content until further notice,” he added.

Bloomberg News also reported that wireless technology company NXP had banned the use of the app by third parties, and that Ericsson employees in Sweden had been advised not to use it. “We have not prohibited employees from using any collaboration tools, but we recommend that they be cautious of unapproved collaboration tools due to security risks,” said an Ericsson spokesperson. A Zoom spokesperson reiterated that companies around the world have conducted extensive security reviews of their platform and were using its services. The confinement of millions of people to control the spread of the coronavirus worldwide has fueled tremendous growth in the use of platforms such as Zoom, Skype or the Microsoft Teams application.

(Report by Supantha Mukherjee and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; additional report by Kanishka Singh; edited in Spanish by Gabriela Donoso)