When we make a video conference on any platform there are several things to take into account, for example the quality of the sound, the internet connection, the lighting or the background of our frame. As for the background, Zoom, like Skype, offers us replace the background of the room we are in with a virtual image.

Step One: Account Settings

In order to use the virtual background option the first thing we will have to do is activate this option in our account settings. To do so, the steps are as follows:

We open Safari (or another browser), enter zoom.us and identify ourselves with our username and password.

We touch Settings in the left sidebar.

We activate Virtual background.

Step Two: Video Call

Now that we have activated the virtual funds we can use them in any call, be it from our Mac or our iPhone or iPad. Sometimes we must sign out of the app and start it again for the activation to take effect. The steps to use the virtual background are as follows:

On our Mac

We join an ongoing meeting or create a new one.

We touch the arrow button just to the right of the video icon and choose Virtual Fund.

If we do not have a green screen behind us we uncheck the option I have a green screen at the bottom.

We chose one of the different funds that are offered to us. If necessary, touch Download to download it.

We close the window.

Keep in mind that when unchecking I have a green screen, necessary for the app to know how to interpret the background of our frame, a message may appear explaining what is needed a more powerful computer.

Also, we can touch the “+” button just to the right of Choose virtual background to add an image or video from our computer and use it as a background for the call.

Remember that to change the language in which we see the Zoom app on our Mac we simply do secondary (right) click on the dock icon and at Switch Languages ​​we choose Spanish.

On our iPhone or iPad

The steps are very similar even if the interface changes slightly.

We join an ongoing meeting or create a new one.

We touch the More pointed button with three dots.

We choose Virtual Fund.

We choose the background we want to use.

Click Close.

In step 4 we can use the “+” to choose an image from our Photo library.

Thus, whether it is a work meeting where we want to have an organized fund behind us or a meeting with friends where we want to be creative, the option of the virtual fund will be on our side. By the way, if we wear green clothes and check the option “I have a green screen” we can create fun effects.

