The video conferencing application Zoom went to third parties to reinforce the security of your platform, after a new personal data leak scandal that affected his reputation, the company revealed this week.

“We have made changes to the default Zoom meeting settings to improve security before a meeting starts. Both meeting passwords and waiting rooms are enabled by default for our free basic users and individual Pro users,” Zoom assures in an official note about it.

Starting April 18, account managers will have the choice of whether or not their data is routed through specific regions of the data center, giving users greater control over their interactions with the global network of Zoom

Several news reports that thousands of Zoom user passwords appear on hacker pages and are for sale to access their computers and personal devices. On this subject, Zoom explained: “It was recently reported that some Zoom credentials on the dark web were available for purchase (…) This is a problem faced by most large companies such as Yahoo, Facebook and Amazon. Also He explained that these credentials were probably stolen from users elsewhere, but they use the same password on multiple accounts or from users who have malware installed on their system. “

To do this, “Zoom is creating systems to detect whether people are testing username and password pairings and to prevent them from trying again. We have also contracted with several intelligence companies to find these password dumps and the tools used to create them, as well as a company that has shut down websites that try to trick users into downloading malware or giving up their credentials. “

Increasingly used during the coronavirus pandemic, Zoom was even targeted by the New York State attorney general, concerned about the growing number of users whose meetings were hacked.

