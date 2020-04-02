The spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) worldwide has caused many companies use teleworking as a way to continue operating correctly, which has benefited many companies specialized in instant messaging and video conferencing. One of them is Zoom, the popular video conferencing app, which according to its own CEO, has gone from 10 million daily users in December to more than 200 million in March.

The growth of the app, however, has made its operation to be observed with a magnifying glass, which has exposed multiple irregularities and unorthodox practices in terms of privacy and security. In this situation, Eric S. Yuan, CEO of Zoom, has made the decision to focus, over the next 90 days, all the technical resources of the company on proactively solving all possible incidents.

The executive also ensures that are committed “to being transparent during this process” and they will carry out an “analysis with third-party experts and representative users” that allows them to understand and preserve the security of their platform.

These are some of the measures that the company will adopt to resolve the situation:

Stop development of new features and focus all engineering resources on issues related to security, privacy and trust.

Conduct a review with third-party experts and representative users to understand and preserve the security of all new user use cases.

Prepare a transparency report detailing the information related to requests for data, recordings or content.

Improve the rewards program for people who find bugs.

Yuan, meanwhile, too will hold a weekly webinar In which, every Wednesday, he will publicly expose all the privacy and security improvements that have been implemented on the platform. “Transparency has always been a central part of our culture,” said the executive.

