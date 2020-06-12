Zoom has admitted having suspended several user accounts at the request of the Chinese government. Among them are those of the organizers of an event commemorating the Tiananmen massacre, an event widely censored by the State.

Zoom itself has admitted this in a statement. According to the US technology company, the local government reportedly informed the company that four were being organized massive events on the video conferencing platform to remember the events of June 4, 1989 in Tiananmen Square. The Executive requested that these calls and the accounts of the organizers be eliminated because it was a fact that did not comply with current legislation.

After verifying that in three of the four meetings there were participants residing in China, Zoom made the decision to suspend them and delete the accounts of the organizers. One of them currently lives in Hong Kong and the other two live in the United States. The firm ensures that their accounts have already been returned to them.

According to Axios, about 250 people attended one of the events, including mothers of students killed during the event. Its organizer was Zhou Fengsuo, a student present at the 1989 revolt.

Censorship in China

Zoom is one of the platforms that has grown the most in use and popularity during the coronavirus pandemic. Its video calling solution has been adopted by both individuals and institutions as a means of communication for personal work matters. All this, in addition, despite its multiple security problems. Some that from the company will not solve with an end-to-end encryption, precisely, to be able to collaborate with the authorities if required.

The conference service is now singing the mea culpa, and claims to be working so that these situations do not happen again. From the same they affirm that they are going to improve their “global policy” and will develop a technology to eliminate or block specific participants depending on geographic location. “This will allow us to comply with requests from local authorities when they determine that activity on our platform is illegal within their borders,” they explain.

The news comes shortly after it is known that Apple has removed two podcast aggregator apps from the App Store in China on government requests. According to the reports, they have refused to remove content that would be considered illegal in the territory.