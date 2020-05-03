At the moment, telecommunications applications are very important. Yes, all phones have an app to make calls, but there are others that give you more functions, such as video conferences. Some of them let quite a few people join in the conversation, but unfortunately not all of them have been legit. This is something that Zoom wanted to correct it in version 5.0 of its application.

Better encryption of conversations

One of the characteristics that any communication application must take into account is security. If an app is fragile in its code, it can be compromised and expose the conversations of its users. Let’s see, for example, the case of WhatsApp and its point-to-point encryption that encodes messages so that no one can steal them.

However, as we told you last week, the Zoom application had a problem with the security of your system. A flaw in the system allowed hackers to have access to the conversations of the users of the system, and it is that everything was resolved in that the company claimed that its encryption of messages and conversations was not as strong as expected.

This has caused him to lose many users and with reason, at least until the arrival of the new Zoom version 5.0. In this new build the system is able to use an encryption standard 256-bit GCM AES and you can choose the server where the conversations pass. This solves two problems: the first is the security that it had, although it still needs to be improved, and that many feel more secure when it comes to avoiding servers that are not in their country after the harsh criticism that the majority of data passed through a Chinese server.

There are more news in Zoom 5.0, among them the new waiting room. This will allow users not to enter a conversation directly and the administrator will have to give permission to users who want to enter the conversation. This will come in handy so that no one sneaks into any kind of foreign conversation and it will be the administrator who decides from all who are in the room who enters and who does not.