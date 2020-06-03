During the first quarter of its fiscal year, the company billed $ 328 million dollars

The bNet profits of Internet video conferencing company Zoom multiplied by 12 between February and April compared to the same period of the previous year, an unprecedented growth for a practically unknown firm that has become ubiquitous with the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the first quarter of its fiscal year, the San José-based company billed $ 328 million, 169% more than the 122 million in the same period of 2019, and made $ 27 million, 12 times more than last year’s $ 2.2 million in April.

For their part, the shareholders of the videoconferencing company pocketed 10 cents per share in the past three months, a figure not comparable to last year because at that time Zoom had not yet entered the stock market.

The company has become one of the most international symbols of the COVID-19 pandemic, since in a matter of weeks it has gone from having a presence almost marginal in the market to be a fundamental tool in the daily life of millions of people.

Schools, companies and public institutions around the world hold the meetings they used to do in person at Zoom, and the number of clients with more than ten users reached 265,400 in April, 354% more than a year ago.

Despite the resounding success of the company in the past months It has also been criticized from various fronts for its security flaws. that, for example, allow third parties to “sneak” into meetings to which they have not been invited and due to problems with the management of user privacy.

