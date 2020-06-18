Many people stay home to avoid getting infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus, from doing home office or studying online. This is why different technologies, this is the case of Zoom and HouseParty.

Which already occupy the first positions in downloads and even went beyond WhatsApp. These applications have even had a rivalry to position themselves as the best.

For its part, Zoom allows its users to include several people at the same time in a conference, this is more formal because of what is used at work. While HouseParty is perfect for interacting with family and friends, it includes collaborative games.

It was just this last one that was seen in a controversy because, data from Apptopia indicate that during the last week of March Houseparty registered up to 2 million downloads worldwide.

However, that week the news circulated that this app was hacking the accounts of its users and stealing information from other applications such as Netflix and Spotify. The company said this was just about fake news and dirty games from the competition.

Now it was Zoom’s turn that after filing a few flaws, various companies decided to unsubscribe. This is why the app announced that it is working on the security of its app. It will be during July that the platform launches tests of this security

The importance of the digital consumer:

Internet consumption is taking an important role in this current pandemic, from online purchases, streaming platforms or requesting food services and more.

Imagine that a study carried out by EBANX showed that up to 80 percent of internet consumers who have spent at least 100 pesos have decided to continue consuming online, until after the pandemic.

Today Zoom has come to be worth more than $ 67 billion and its shares have soared as much as 250 percent this year.

