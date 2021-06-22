Zoom now allows you to add pronouns to your users’ profiles

As of its most recent version, Zoom allows you to add and display pronouns in the profiles of all your users. In this way, the video calling platform joins an important number of services that already offer this possibility, such as Slack, Instagram and Twitter.

An interesting point is that Zoom not only allows you to incorporate pronouns, but also to manage their visibility. According to the ad, once added to the profiles, the pronouns are always visible on each user’s contact cards. While for video calls there are three options: never show, always show, or ask at every meeting. All three variants are accessible when editing the profile.

In the event that users display their pronouns during a video conference, Zoom will put them in parentheses next to their name. “The pronouns feature will be visible by default on the profile page for free basic accounts and accounts licensed for a single user,” they explained from the service.

For accounts with more than one user, administrators must enable the field from settings, as it is disabled by default.

Pronouns come to Zoom profiles

With the release of this new feature, Zoom offers an official solution to a practice that users were already doing manually. Many chose to edit the name that the platform shows publicly so that pronouns such as he / him or she / her, among others, are visible.

However, Zoom now incorporates a specific field for pronouns in user profiles because it ensures that some organizations prevent editing the public names of their accounts. This may be due to “organization policies”, or integration with single sign-on (SSO) procedures.

While sharing pronouns can be particularly important to members of the LGBTQ community, we also recognize that it allows our users to better share about themselves and be treated with more respect on our platform. By introducing the pronouns feature, we hope this will help everyone feel better able to express themselves and respectfully address others, ultimately leading to a stronger culture of connectedness and an improved communication experience. Zoom

The option to add pronouns in Zoom is available in version 5.7.0 of applications for Windows, macOS and Linux, and for mobiles. The platform has also launched a section dedicated to the subject in its help center, to fully explain its integration.

