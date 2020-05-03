The international head of Zoom, Abe Smith

The Queen of England, Elizabeth II, celebrated her 94th birthday on Zoom on April 21. Like her, thousands of users around the world have used this video calling service during the pandemic. In addition to celebrating birthdays, there are those who use it for work, yoga classes, cooking with friends and even getting married. But as the number of users opting for Zoom has increased, so has the number of security problems found on the platform. Are there so many people making video calls because we need to see and hear each other more than ever? Why have so many vulnerabilities been found in such a short time? Is it understandable that companies like Google or SpaceX have banned their employees from using Zoom during telecommuting?

Zoom International Manager Abe Smith (Boston, 1969) answers these questions from his California home via video call. He uses Zoom constantly. In his work and in his personal life. Every day he makes between 10 and 20 video calls. He acknowledges that his average is above the average use of a typical user, but stresses that during the crisis caused by the coronavirus “the use of Zoom has been exceptional”.

If in December 2019 the maximum number of participants per day in video calls was 10 million, in March 2020 the application reached over 200 million users per day. And in April, the 300 million, which represents an increase of 50% in approximately one month. In addition to individuals, companies and governments, “some 90,000 primary and secondary schools have started using Zoom during the pandemic.”

The new coronavirus has already infected nearly three million people in more than 180 countries around the world. Spain is the second country in the world with more detected cases, more than 210,000, only behind the United States. “In Spain, the covid-19 has had a great impact. Therefore, there has been a clear need for this type of services by the Government, but also in education, business and personal use, ”says Smith, who does not provide specific data on the use of Zoom in the country. This trend, he explains, is repeated in Europe, Asia, the United States and Latin America.

Before the pandemic, Zoom believed that “video was the new voice”: “Millennials and Generation Z are getting used to this type of communication, both in the applications and in the mobile communications they have on a daily basis.” What was becoming common practice for the youngest, came with the expansion of the coronavirus to the rest of the generations. Smith has been surprised that some users have organized Easter religious celebrations through video calls or dozens of people agree to each other to sing together. Of course, each one from their sofa.

“People need a social connection. He misses the interaction they had in the office, at school or in their social environment. Due to social distancing and quarantine, video has become a medium to be seen again during a period when it was impossible to do so, “he says. One of the objectives that the company pursues is precisely “to simulate the experience of a meeting and make the video as close as possible to the human connection.” For example, with animated backgrounds to make “the environment seem a little more exciting to the user.” “Imagine that we are on a beach,” says Smith. Immediately after, it is transferred from virtual form to a paradisiacal beach. In the background, the wind shakes the leaves of a palm tree as one wave breaks after another.

Many users have come to carry their social and work life through a screen. But are most companies prepared for teleworking? “Thousands of companies have moved up to 100,000 employees overnight from an office to their homes. It has been a global and immediate change that has gone quite well overall, ”says Smith. Going from a physical environment to a virtual one is a great challenge “on a personal and technical level”. Workers, he says, have to get used to using virtual funds, reducing noise, and finding a quiet place and comfortable work environment: “People wanted flexibility at work. In the future, when they return to an office, perhaps they will continue to work from home as part of a new approach. ”

“Today the idea of ​​being anchored to an office is very unique. But we are increasingly seeing a shift towards hotelling within an office. ” With hotelling, you mean having unallocated workspaces for a specific employee. In other words, not having an assigned static desk, but rather a place where the worker can connect inside the office: “Every time we were seeing more people moving their office outside, in places like a cafeteria. The move to more flexible job options will now accelerate in the wake of the covid-19 situation. ”

Controversies related to security

In recent weeks announcements of new vulnerabilities in Zoom have been happening one after another continuously. To the leak of email addresses and photographs revealed by the Motherboard portal, it is added that thousands of recordings of calls were exposed on the web, as the Washington Post advanced. And even the National Cybersecurity Institute of Spain warned of a vulnerability that could allow cyber criminals to steal confidential information and execute files on the device of Windows users.

Smith blames these and other vulnerabilities in a short space of time to find that “more people are looking at Zoom very closely.” “No software company is 100% perfect. We welcome feedback from the community. We want to hear everyone, the good and the bad, and continue to improve, “he says.

All of these issues prompted Zoom to put in place a 90-day plan to identify and address the security and privacy issues of its platform: “100% of our engineering resources focus only on security and privacy during this time. Therefore, we are not focused on developing new features. ” Much of the vulnerabilities found have already been fixed. The company also tries to educate the user with weekly webinars (videoconferences or seminars). Smith insists that it is important that they protect their video calls with passwords and lock the meeting once attendees have entered the session.

Despite this, these controversies have taken their toll on Zoom. New York City and Singapore do not allow their use in schools. Also different companies like Google or Space X and even NASA have banned the use of this video call service to their workers. “Many companies are reading negative headlines and making a decision based on public information rather than doing an individual review. The headlines that are not seen are those of thousands of companies that perform security reviews and product audits and do choose Zoom. Among them are some of the largest companies in financial and insurance services, some of the largest providers of electronics and also governments, “he says. And remember that Google is part of its competition. The Mountain View company allows video calls through Hangouts or Google Meet. For this reason, he finds it “interesting to see that perhaps his workers were using Zoom at first even though they had their own solution.”

Zoom has also been criticized by experts in privacy and data protection and ethics such as Samuel Parra or Manuela Battaglini for the lack of transparency regarding the data it collects and with whom it is shared. The company collects information regarding the location, type of device, operating system, connection times or IP address, as explained in its privacy policy.

Smith assures that this information is to improve the user experience on the platform: “Zoom does not sell personal data to anyone and does not provide data to third parties. That is not our business model. ” What if the information was requested by the security forces or a government? “When Zoom receives a request for information, the policy is to comply only if the request follows a valid legal process and there is adequate jurisdiction. Zoom’s policy prevents responding to requests where there is an inadequate legal process, for example, when the authorities lack jurisdiction or when the requests are too broad, “he concludes.

