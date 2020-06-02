ZOOM International, a world leader in omnichannel compliance recording software, workforce optimization (WFO) and revenue protection for contact centers, will start doing business only from June 2, 2020.

For more than 20 years, ZOOM International has been a leading provider of workforce optimization software in the contact center industry. From the beginning, we were approached to resolve a call recording compliance issue. We built a creative software solution in record time and started a journey across continents, employing hundreds of colleagues, and ultimately improving operations, compliance and the customer experience for thousands of customers in 94 countries, through more than 550 partners channel in the communications sector.

Over time, we obtained an 88 NPS score from ZOOM International customers and partners for our world-class support and innovative WFO products. We believe that this is a direct result of our main objective; create great experiences for customers and meet the needs of others: employees, partners and end users. The ZOOM International brand served us well.

So, why change brands now? As with all strategic business initiatives, there are many reasons, but here are the most impactful ones:

Our software platform strategy culminated in a new native cloud base for our products, opening up new services, products, pricing and subscription models. With new improved platform and product features, we felt it deserved a new name and look.

In addition, we are dedicated to constant improvement. Our mission is to elevate each meeting, which focuses directly on increasing employee engagement, enhancing the customer experience and, of course, increasing the efficiency of each channel interaction with a distinct focus on compliance.

The company we created 20 years ago is a very different company than we are today. We are adapting to new business and market needs, serving a wider audience and migrating to a native subscription and cloud strategy.

As of June 2, 2020, ZOOM International will begin doing business under the elevation brand. All software products and solutions manufactured by ZOOM International (including OEMs) will be developed, marketed, sold and supported under the name eleven. In addition to the name, we will launch new software as a service offering the week of August 17th, which we call elevation as a service that allows customers to subscribe to elevation products without the burden of hosting them and at a lower initial cost.

Perhaps the reasons are best explained by our CEO Brian Shore: “We are delighted to announce our new name and brand – Eleveo! Eleveo is closely linked to the Latin word” elevo “, which means to elevate or elevate. When we think about our mission and how we really we want to serve others. When we think about our products and solutions and the problems we solve. We feel that Eleveo, in a word, universally defines our brand, our culture and our passion for serving others! ”

While our name has changed, our culture has not! Meeting the needs of others and raising all meetings is the promise of our brand! We will continue to innovate, offer greater flexibility and do business on a high note.

ABOUT ZOOM International

ZOOM guides contact centers to increase revenue and reduce customer wear and tear, increasing each meeting with the customer. Our software captures the customer’s sentiment, providing a true north to guide contact centers in measuring people, processes, technologies and assets.

To date, ZOOM has helped more than 2,200 customers and partners worldwide, from contact centers with less than 100 agents to brands like Amerigas, IBM, Homecredit, Finansbank, Tata Sky, Generali, Allianz and Vodafone in 90 countries . More information can be found at zoomint.com or on Twitter @zoomint.

About Elevēo

Elevēo was created to provide simplified solutions for complex contact center problems. Our products provide only the resources needed to elevate contact center operations and processes, they are built using modern structures and cloud-native technologies to scale or stay anywhere. Elevēo products are born from ZOOM International, with its rich WFO history, award-winning products, exceptional delivery and reputation for world-class services.

