In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic (covid-19), the applications and platforms that offer video calls and video conferencing have benefited the most (in addition to streaming services, of course). Zoom was already popular before the closure due to the virus, but during these weeks many more people have seen the need to use it, something that could change given a new report that the application of Zoom for iOS devices is sharing the personal data of its users with Facebook without their permission, even when users do not use the Mark Zuckerberg platform.

An investigation by Motherboard found that the popular Zoom app for video calls shares its users’ personal data with Facebook, something that does not clarify anywhere in its privacy policy. When you connect from an iOS device to Zoom (be it an iPhone or an iPad), the application notifies Facebook that you are logged in, in addition to sharing data such as: information from your device such as the model, the time zone, the city from which you connect, the telephone company you use, in addition to an identifier that companies use to offer personalized ads.

On the other hand, when you install Zoom on your device the application automatically connects to the Facebook Graph API, a tool that developers use to obtain user information from Facebook. Many other apps use the Graph API to share information with Mark Zuckerberg’s platform, so it’s no surprise that Zoom uses it. What is surprising, says Motherboard, is that Zoom does not clarify anywhere in its privacy and data policy that the information is shared with Facebook. It only says that it is sent to Google Adds and Google Analytics.

In addition Zoom sends the information of its users to Facebook even if they don’t use the Zuckerberg platform. Of course it is not the first time that we see a popular app sharing the information of its users in this way:

“I think in the end users can decide how they feel about Zoom and other applications that send information to Facebook, even if there is no direct evidence that they are sharing sensitive data,” said iOS researcher Will Strafach.

Zoom has not offered an answer to the controversy, but users can decide if they like to continue using the popular video conferencing platform.

